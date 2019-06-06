The Latest: Warriors say team investor shoved Kyle Lowry

<p> Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, middle, gestures next to referee Marc Davis (8) near the front row of fans during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Raptors in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. A fan seated courtside for Game 3 of the NBA Finals was ejected after shoving Lowry when the Raptors star crashed into a row of seats while trying to save a ball from going out of bounds on Wednesday night. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) </p>

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the incident in which Toronto guard Kyle Lowry was shoved by a courtside Warriors fan (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

The NBA has banned Golden State Warriors investor Mark Stevens from attending games and any Warriors team activities for one year, and has fined him $500,000 for shoving Toronto guard Kyle Lowry.

Stevens’ ban is effective immediately and will carry through the entire 2019-20 season, including the playoffs.

The NBA says its investigation found that Stevens pushed and directed obscene language toward Lowry.