The Latest: Malone says Nuggets’ Jockic will have more help

The Latest from NBA media days on Monday (all times EST):

2:35 p.m.

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone gushed over all-star center Nikola Jokic’s playoff performance, citing his average line of 25 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists last spring.

In another breath, though, Malone says he doesn’t want Jokic to have to repeat those statistics.

Malone envisions Jokic having a much better supporting cast this season. That would make them less reliant on their big man.

And they want to everyone to be in better shape.

One way the Nuggets hope to do that is by holding training camp at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

Malone said Monday during Denver’s media day that the Nuggets were exhausted by the time they lost Game 7 at home to the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference semifinals.

He figures if the Nuggets play at altitude they might as well train at altitude.

— Arnie Stapleton in Denver.