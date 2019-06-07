The Latest: Leonard, Raptors storm back, lead 79-67

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Latest from Friday night’s Game 4 of the NBA Finals (all times local):

8 p.m.

It’s possible that the Golden State Warriors are about to play their final quarter at Oracle Arena.

The Toronto Raptors are 12 minutes from going home with a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

The Raptors’ offense awoke in the third quarter, and they lead the Warriors 79-67 after three periods of Game 4. Toronto broke out its box-and-one defense against Warriors guard Stephen Curry again, and Golden State’s offense sputtered.

Kawhi Leonard had 17 points in the third and is up to 31 points for the game. Serge Ibaka is 7 for 8 from the floor and has 15 points for Toronto, plus has given the Raptors big defensive minutes.

Klay Thompson has 22 points and Curry has 17 for the Warriors. Golden State has lost 18 consecutive games going back to March 2017 when trailing by at least 12 points going into a fourth quarter.