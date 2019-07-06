The Latest: Kupchak doesn’t regret keeping Walker last year

The Latest on NBA free agency (all times EDT):

10 p.m.

Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak said in a conference call with local reporters that he doesn’t regret not trading three-time All-Star Kemba Walker last year when he had a chance — and possibly could have gotten quality players or draft picks in return. Kupchak justified the decision to not move Walker last year by saying the team got point guard Terry Rozier in return in what amounted to be a rare double sign-and-trade with the Boston Celtics that was approved by the league Saturday night.

Kupchak said he feels like Rozier is a “lottery pick player” and added that he “doesn’t regret the path we took for one second” in not trading Walker before he became an unrestricted free agent.

“I’m not sure that we could have done better six months or a year ago in a trade,” Kupchak said.

Kupchak said having the All-Star game in Charlotte this past season did not factor into the team’s decision not to trade the franchise’s all-time leading scorer.