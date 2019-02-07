The Latest: AP source: James Ennis going to Philadelphia

The Latest on NBA trades (all times Eastern):

6:55 p.m.

The Sacramento Kings have acquired forward Caleb Swanigan from the Portland Trail Blazers for forward Skal Labissiere in a trade of former first-round picks.

Kings general manager Vlade Divac also says the team has waived guard Ben McLemore III.

Swanigan is averaging 2.1 points and 2.4 rebounds per game in his second season. He is averaging just 7.4 minutes per contest. He was picked 26th overall out of Purdue by the Blazers in 2017.

Labissiere was taken 28th overall in 2016 by Sacramento. He is averaging 2.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 13 games this season..