The Latest: Kerr indicates Durant won’t play before Game 3

TORONTO (AP) — The Latest from the NBA Finals and Thursday’s Game 1 between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

Golden State star Kevin Durant will miss Game 1 of the NBA Finals with his strained calf muscle, and Game 2 might not be in his plans either.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr says that “it’s a long shot” that Durant will be able to practice with the team in Toronto before Game 2 of the title series against the Raptors. Kerr has said that Durant won’t be back in a game until he practices with the team.

So that means Durant seems unlikely to return before Game 3 — at the earliest.

Kerr says Durant has been doing some on-court workouts, but there still is no concrete plan for when the 2017 and 2018 NBA Finals MVP can rejoin practices. Durant was hurt in Game 5 of the Warriors’ second-round series against Houston.