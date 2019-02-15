The Latest: Mavs’ Luka Doncic picks an international ‘Fab 5’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on NBA All-Star Weekend (all times local):

6:45 p.m.

Basketball Hall of Famer and activist Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says Colin Kaepernick’s settlement of a collusion case against the NFL is a victory for the quarterback.

Abdul-Jabbar says he believes that Kaepernick still wants to play in the NFL. At a Hall of Fame event Friday at All-Star weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina, Abdul-Jabbar said Kaepernick “had a statement that he had to make through his demonstrations, but he’s a quarterback and I think he should be working.”

Abdul-Jabbar, a winner of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, was criticized when he changed his name from Lew Alcindor as a statement of his Muslim faith, and heard Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. speak in the mid-1960s.

Kaepernick and Eric Reid filed collusion grievances against the league, saying they were blacklisted because they kneeled during the national anthem to raise awareness to police brutality, racial inequality and other social issues. Reid’s case was also settled Friday.

Abdul-Jabbar says Kaepernick is “a lot better than a number of the quarterbacks I see that have jobs now. So something’s wrong here.”