The Latest: McGee taking his 2 rings to join LeBron in LA

9:35 p.m.

Julius Randle is going to play alongside All-Star Anthony Davis.

Randle agreed to sign with the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, doing so quickly after his rights were renounced by the Los Angeles Lakers hours earlier. His decision was confirmed by a person familiar with the negotiations and speaking on condition of anonymity because nothing has been signed.

ESPN, which first reported the Randle agreement, said it was a two-year, $18 million deal.

The move pairs Randle in the Pelicans’ frontcourt with Davis, another former Kentucky star.

Davis and DeMarcus Cousins formed perhaps the best 1-2 frontcourt punch in basketball last season before Cousins got hurt. And now, Cousins has gone to the defending NBA champions after agreeing Monday to a one-year, $5.3 million deal to sign with the Golden State Warriors.

– Reporting by AP Sports Writer Brett Martel

8:55 p.m.

DeMarcus Cousins is heading to the Golden State Warriors, looking for a title.

Cousins agreed Monday to accept a one-year deal to join the two-time defending NBA champions for $5.3 million. The terms were confirmed to The Associated Press by a person directly involved in the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been signed.

It’s a low-risk, high-reward move for the Warriors, with Cousins set to return at some point this season once he completes his recovery from tearing his Achilles tendon in January.

And immediately, Cousins’ soon-to-be teammates welcomed the move. ”The 3rd splash Brother,” Stephen Curry tweeted.

Cousins averaged 25.2 points last season for New Orleans, and for his career the six-time All-Star averages 21.5 points and 11 rebounds.

– Reporting by AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami

6:30 p.m.

The Boston Celtics signed guard Brad Wanamaker, who spent the last seven years playing in Europe.

The 6-foot-4 former Pittsburgh Panther averaged 11.5 points for Fenerbahce Ulker last season, when the team won the Turkish league championship and he was named the finals MVP.

He is a former European teammate of Celtic Daniel Theis.

5:35 p.m.

Rajon Rondo is teaming up with LeBron James.

A person with knowledge of the situation says Rondo has agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been finalized.

ESPN, which first reported the agreement, said Rondo will make $9 million.

James and Rondo have gone head-to-head 54 times in their NBA careers, 25 of those coming in the playoffs – the last of those matchups in 2012, when James and the Miami Heat rallied from a 3-2 deficit to beat Rondo and the Boston Celtics on the way to the NBA title.

The Lakers become Rondo’s sixth team. He averaged 8.3 points and 8.2 assists for New Orleans last season.

– Reporting by AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami

4:40 p.m.

Veteran forward Anthony Tolliver is joining the Minnesota Timberwolves, returning to one of the nine NBA teams he’s played for during his career.

A person with knowledge of the agreement says Tolliver will sign a one-year contract for $5.75 million with the Timberwolves. The person spoke to The Associated Press Monday on condition of anonymity because the league’s free agency moratorium is in place until Friday.

Tolliver will likely replace Nemanja Bjelica off the bench, a sharp shooter who can back up both forward spots. Tolliver, who played for Minnesota in the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons, played for Detroit in 2017-18 while averaging 8.9 points and 22.2 minutes per game with a career-best 3-point percentage of 43.6.

– AP Sports Writer Dave Campbell reporting from Minneapolis

4:30 p.m.

Jose Calderon is joining his former coach in Detroit.

The veteran guard agreed to a contract with the Pistons, who recently hired former Toronto coach Dwane Casey. Calderon’s agency, Priority Sports, announced the veteran’s minimum deal in a tweet congratulating Calderon.

The Spanish guard played last season for Cleveland, averaging 4.5 points in 57 games, including 32 starts. At 36, Calderon has lost some foot speed but remains a reliable shooter and respected teammate in the locker room.

He began his career with the Raptors in 2005 and has also played with the Pistons, Dallas, New York, the Lakers and Atlanta.

3:30 p.m.

Derrick Favors was a top priority for Utah, and the Jazz have succeeded in their quest to retain him.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Favors and the Jazz have come to terms on a two-year contract that could be worth up to $36 million, The person spoke to The Associated Press Monday on condition of anonymity because the deal remains unsigned, with the NBA’s offseason moratorium still in place.

Favors averaged 12.3 points last season for the Jazz, who reached the Western Conference semifinals.

He turns 27 later this month and the deal represents a nice raise for Favors, who made $12 million last season.

– Reporting by AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami.

1:15 p.m.

The massive LeBron James banner hanging in downtown Cleveland is being removed again following the superstar’s announcement he’s leaving the Cavaliers.

The 10-story billboard, which shows James wearing his No. 23 jersey with his arms spread wide has become a city landmark. It was also removed in 2010 when he decided to join the Miami Heat. On Sunday, James agreed to sign a four-year, $153 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

A spokesman for Sherwin-Williams, which owns the building where the banner hangs, said Nike is taking the banner down later this week. Sherwin-Williams is evaluating what to do with the wall on its global headquarters.

After learning the billboard was coming down, some people headed over to take photos in front of it.

James’ jerseys have been reduced by 40 percent in the Cavs’ team shop at Quicken Loans Arena.

12:50 p.m.

JJ Redick is returning to the Philadelphia 76ers..

A person familiar with the decision says the Sixers and Redick have agreed to a one-year contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press Monday on condition of anonymity because the deal was not been announced.

Financial terms of the deal are not known.

Redick averaged 17.1 points and shot 42 percent in his first season with the Sixers. He signed last summer to a $23 million, one-year contract and provided stout 3-point shooting and needed veteran presence on a young team.

The 76ers won 52 games last season and lost to Boston in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Philadelphia’s ownership group met with LeBron James on Sunday but failed to sway him to sign with the team.

Redick, who has also played with Orlando, Milwaukee and the Los Angeles Clippers, should again help stabilize Philly’s lineup.

– Reporting by AP Sports Writer Dan Gelston in Philadelphia

10:40 a.m.

JaVale McGee is moving a bit south.

The two-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors is going to be part of the revamping by the Los Angeles Lakers, agreeing to a one-year deal worth just under $2.4 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The person confirmed the terms to The Associated Press under condition of anonymity Monday because McGee’s deal is unsigned. The deal comes not long after LeBron James said he would be signing with the Lakers.

The Lakers will be the sixth club for McGee, who had some spectacular moments in the NBA Finals against James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. McGee shot 16 for 20 – 80 percent – from the floor in the finals, and the Warriors were 7-1 in playoff games in which he started.

– Reporting by AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami

10:05 a.m.

A person with knowledge of the deal says the Dallas Mavericks have reached an agreement to bring back center Salah Mejri on a one-year contract for the veteran’s minimum of $1.6 million.

The 32-year-old from Tunisia is set to be one of the backups to DeAndre Jordan, who has agreed with Dallas on a one-year deal. Jordan’s contract will be for roughly the $24.1 million he was set to make before opting out of his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because contracts can’t be signed until Friday.

Mejri has been an intriguing shot-blocker who has provided energy off the bench in three years with the Mavericks. He averaged 3.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 12 minutes per game last season.

Mejri and Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic were teammates with Real Madrid in Spain. The Mavericks traded up two spots in the draft to get Doncic, who was the third overall pick.

– Reporting by AP Sports Writer Schuyler Dixon in Fort Worth, Texas

