The Latest: Irving looking forward to playing at ‘home’

2:15 p.m.

Kyrie Irving says his decision to join the Brooklyn Nets is about wanting to play at home.

Irving grew up in New Jersey watching the Nets, and says he wanted to return to the area as a player.

He says in a video posted by Roc Nation Sports that “home is where my family is. Home is where I want my legacy to continue. And I’m happy to be in Brooklyn.”

Roc Nation, which announced Sunday it was now representing Irving, said the All-Star point guard had agreed to a four-year, maximum contract with the Nets.

Irving said early last season his intention was to remain with Boston, but changed his mind and joined Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan in picking the Nets on the first day of free agency.