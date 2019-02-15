The Latest: Mavs’ Luka Doncic picks an international ‘Fab 5’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on NBA All-Star Weekend (all times local):

Famous Los scored 22 points to win MVP honors, and the Home team held on to beat the Away team 82-80 in the All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night.

Jay Williams scored 18 points for Home. Quavo scored 27 for Away and Hall of Famer Ray Allen scored 24 — though the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made went 0 for 8 from beyond the arc.