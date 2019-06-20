The Latest: Duke, ACC have big night as NBA draft concludes

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on Thursday’s NBA draft (all times local):

1:30 a.m.

The trade-filled NBA draft is complete.

Sacramento took Serbian guard Vanja Marinkovic with the 60th and final selection. That capped a night that saw Duke and Zion Williamson start off a big draft haul for the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Williamson went first to New Orleans, allowing Duke to break a tie with Kentucky for the most No. 1 overall picks with four. The Blue Devils also joined Florida in 2007 as the only teams with three top-10 picks in the same draft with RJ Barrett at No. 3 and Cam Reddish at No. 10.

The ACC had a draft-best 13 picks, including a draft-record six lottery selections and 10 first-rounders. The Southeastern Conference was second with 12 picks and six first-rounders.

No other league had more than six picks.

There were also 15 trades, which had multiple players donning hats for teams that had selected them but agreed to deal their draft rights. Fans hoping to sort out all that movement must wait until July 6 for many of those trades to become official.