The Latest: Wade excited for his last first day with Heat

<p> FILE - In this July 30, 2018, file photo, LeBron James speaks at the opening ceremony for the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio. The NBA offseason is over. Media day - the day where most of the league's 30 teams will have players and coaches answer questions about how they spent their summer vacation and discuss other more-pertinent matters - is Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, around the league. James will draw much attention as he speaks in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey. (AP Photo/Phil Long, File) </p>

The Latest on NBA media day from around the league on Monday (all times Eastern):

5:05 p.m.

Doc Rivers says he’s always been political, he just doesn’t talk about it much.

But the Los Angeles Clippers coach is urging his players who are eligible to vote in next month’s midterm elections to do so, saying, “It’s more important now than ever.”

Rivers says, “We have to go vote. We have to go register. Black men have to go vote. We have to do better, so I talk to my players about it.”

Rivers cited the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court as one reason players should get out and vote.