The Latest: Deputy taken to hospital after championship game

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on an investigation into whether the president of the Toronto Raptors pushed and hit a sheriff’s deputy in the face (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

A California sheriff’s spokesman says a deputy involved in an encounter with the president of the Toronto Raptors complained of pain in his jaw and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Alameda County sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly said Friday that Raptors President Masai Ujiri hit the deputy with his arm on the side of his face as Ujiri shoved him to try to get onto the court after the Raptors won the NBA championship on Thursday in Oakland.

Kelly says Ujiri also shouted obscenities at the deputy.

He says the incident started when Ujiri tried to walk past the deputy, who was checking credentials.

Kelly says investigators are reviewing footage from body cameras worn by the deputy and other officers, the stadium’s surveillance video and cellphone video.

He says a report will be forwarded prosecutors who will decide whether to charge Ujiri.

Warriors fan Greg Wiener said the deputy didn’t ask for any credentials before putting his hand on Ujiri’s chest and pushing him. He says he did not see the deputy being hit in the face.