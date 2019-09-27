The Latest: Davis disappointed Cousins reunion on hold

The Latest from NBA media days on Friday (all times EST):

5:05 p.m.

Anthony Davis is still disappointed that his Los Angeles reunion with DeMarcus Cousins was ruined by another injury.

Davis’ first media day with the Los Angeles Lakers Friday included his reaction to a likely season-ending knee injury incurred during the summer by Cousins. The former New Orleans teammates probably won’t get to play together this season as planned.

Davis says he “was shocked, just knowing that he worked so hard to try to get back from his quad and his Achilles. He hasn’t really had the opportunity to be the old DeMarcus, and he wanted this to be the year, and then the ACL happened. He’s in good spirits. He’s just happy to be here and still be around the team, and we support him all the way through.”

The Lakers have kept Cousins around the team despite his injury and the investigation of a misdemeanor domestic violence charge against the veteran center.

General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers are following the NBA’s lead in the legal matters surrounding Cousins, but they take domestic violence “very seriously.”