The Latest: AP source: James Ennis going to Philadelphia

The Latest on NBA trades (all times Eastern):

8:05 p.m.

The Clippers have acquired forward JaMychal Green and guard Garrett Temple from Memphis in exchange for guard Avery Bradley.

Lawrence Frank, the Clippers’ president of basketball operations, says Green is a “high-energy big who has become an excellent outside shooter. He says Temple is a versatile defender.

Green averaged 9.8 points and 5.1 rebounds in 41 games for Memphis this season. The 28-year-old forward has been shooting 48 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point range, and 79 percent from the free-throw line.

Temple started 49 games for the Grizzlies this season, averaging career highs in points (9.4) and rebounds (3.1).

Bradley averaged 8.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 49 games for the Clippers this season.

The Clippers also waived center Marcin Gortat, who averaged 5.0 points and 5.6 rebounds in 47 games.

The 34-year-old Polish veteran was in his first season with the Clippers, playing an average of 16 minutes.

Gortat is a 12-year NBA veteran who has also had stints in Orlando, Phoenix and Washington.