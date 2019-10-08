The Latest: Chinese say people have expressed their opinion

<p> A man walks past statues of NBA players Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, left, and Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers holding Chinese flags in the entrance of an NBA merchandise store in Beijing, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Chinese state broadcaster CCTV announced Tuesday it will no longer air two NBA preseason games set to be played in the country. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) </p>

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the NBA’s relationship with China (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang says ordinary people have already expressed their position after a tweet unraveled the country’s relationship with the NBA.

Geng says “how can it be possible to carry out exchanges and cooperation with China without knowing China’s public opinion?”

He adds the “NBA’s cooperation with China has been going on for quite a long time, so what should be said and what should be done, they know best.”

A wave of condemnation came from Chinese companies after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted an image that supported anti-government demonstrations in Hong Kong.