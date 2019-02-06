The Latest: Lakers acquire Reggie Bullock from the Pistons

The Latest on NBA trades (all times Eastern):

11:25 p.m.

A person familiar with the negotiations said late Wednesday that Washington has agreed to trade Markieff Morris to the New Orleans Pelicans for Wesley Johnson.

There will be draft considerations in the deal as well, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the NBA trade call was pending.

The move will help the Wizards‘ future tax issues, and comes on a day where Washington also agreed to move Otto Porter Jr. to Chicago for Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis.

— AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami