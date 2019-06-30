The Latest: AP source: Irving joining Durant with the Nets

<p> FILE - In this April 19, 2019, file photo, Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving (11) shoots against Indiana Pacers' Cory Joseph (6) during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Indianapolis. Rarely relevant at the same time on the basketball court, the Knicks and Nets are front and center in the free agency race, two of the teams best positioned to make a splash when the market opens. Both can afford two top players, with hopes of landing not only a Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving, but possibly even both. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File) </p>

The Latest on NBA free agency (all times ET):

1:05 a.m.

A person with knowledge of the details says the Brooklyn Nets capped their big day by agreeing to a deal with Kyrie Irving.

The point guard left the Boston Celtics to sign on with a Nets team that also got agreements from Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan, who were his teammates with the 2016 U.S. Olympic team. The person spoke to The Associated Press Sunday on condition of anonymity because the deal was not finalized.

ESPN first reported that Irving had agreed to a four-year deal worth more than $140 million.

He had a disappointing in Boston, where he had previously said he planned to re-sign, but the All-Star was still considered the best point guard on the market.

Irving grew up in New Jersey, where the Nets played before moving to Brooklyn in 2012.

— AP Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney