The Latest: AP source: Irving joining Durant with the Nets

The Latest on NBA free agency (all times ET):

1:05 a.m.

A person with knowledge of the details says the Brooklyn Nets capped their big day by agreeing to a deal with Kyrie Irving.

The point guard left the Boston Celtics to sign on with a Nets team that also got agreements from Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan, who were his teammates with the 2016 U.S. Olympic team. The person spoke to The Associated Press Sunday on condition of anonymity because the deal was not finalized.

ESPN first reported that Irving had agreed to a four-year deal worth more than $140 million.

He had a disappointing in Boston, where he had previously said he planned to re-sign, but the All-Star was still considered the best point guard on the market.

Irving grew up in New Jersey, where the Nets played before moving to Brooklyn in 2012.

— AP Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney