The Latest: AP source: James Ennis going to Philadelphia
AP
The Latest on NBA trades (all times Eastern):
3 p.m.
Two people familiar with the negotiations say that former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz has a new home, going from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Orlando Magic.
Fultz is getting moved for Jonathan Simmons, as well as a 2020 first-round pick that Philadelphia used to own but was conveyed in other deals. The 76ers also get a second-round pick this year.
Fultz has played in only 33 games since being taken No. 1 overall in the 2017 draft. It is a low-risk, high-reward move for the Magic.
— AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami and AP Sports Writer Dan Gelston in Philadelphia
- Atlanta Hawks
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Central
- East
- East
- Houston Rockets
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Marc Gasol
- Markelle Fultz
- Memphis Grizzlies
- Milwaukee Bucks
- NBA
- Orlando Magic
- Pacific
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Shelvin Mack
- Southeast
- Southwest
- Toronto Raptors
- West
-