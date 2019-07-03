The Latest: AP source: Clippers give McGruder 3-year deal

The Latest on NBA free agency (all times EDT):

11:10 p.m.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Rodney McGruder will be signing a three-year deal worth roughly $15 million with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the deal cannot be finalized before Saturday. McGruder agreed to the deal on Tuesday and had entered the offseason with the expectation that he was staying with the Clippers, the person said.

Yahoo Sports first reported the agreement.

McGruder started his NBA career with Miami, which waived him near the end of last season in a move designed to help the Heat avoid the luxury tax. The Clippers claimed him off waivers and he was around the team throughout its playoff run, though he was not eligible for the postseason roster.

— AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds