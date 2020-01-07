Tatum and Boston take on the Spurs in non-conference play

San Antonio Spurs (15-20, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (25-9, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics host LaMarcus Aldridge and the San Antonio Spurs in a non-conference matchup.

The Celtics are 14-2 on their home court. Boston has a 14-2 record against teams under .500.

The Spurs are 4-11 on the road. San Antonio ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 46.8 rebounds per game led by Aldridge averaging 7.8.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Celtics won 135-115 in the last matchup on Nov. 9. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 30 points, and DeMar DeRozan led San Antonio with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum ranks second on the Celtics averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers and scoring 21.1 points per game while shooting 36.3 percent from beyond the arc. Enes Kanter has averaged 11.8 rebounds and added 10.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Boston.

DeRozan has averaged 21.7 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Spurs. Derrick White has averaged 3.8 assists and scored 9 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 110.9 points, 48.8 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.2 points on 44.1 percent shooting.

Spurs: 5-5, averaging 117.7 points, 48.1 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points on 45.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Romeo Langford: day to day (illness), Vincent Poirier: out (finger), Robert Williams III: out (hip), Kemba Walker: day to day (illness).

Spurs: None listed.