Suns take on the Raptors on 3-game skid

Toronto Raptors (42-18, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (24-37, 13th in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix comes into the matchup with Toronto as losers of three straight games.

The Suns have gone 11-21 in home games. Phoenix has a 2-8 record in one-possession games.

The Raptors are 19-9 in road games. Toronto is 32-9 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Raptors won 118-101 in the last meeting on Feb. 21. Pascal Siakam led Toronto with 37 points, and Devin Booker led Phoenix with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker leads the Suns with 2.0 made 3-pointers and averages 26 points while shooting 35.9 percent from beyond the arc. Deandre Ayton has averaged 16.6 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 51.4 percent over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Kyle Lowry leads the Raptors averaging 7.7 assists while scoring 19.2 points per game. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is shooting 49.8 percent and has averaged 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 4-6, averaging 109.3 points, 40.6 rebounds, 27.7 assists, nine steals and four blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points on 47.4 percent shooting.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 113.7 points, 43.6 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points on 44.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee).

Raptors: Serge Ibaka: out (knee), Dewan Hernandez: out (ankle), Fred VanVleet: out (shoulder), Marc Gasol: out (hamstring).