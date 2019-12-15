Spurs outlast Suns in Mexico City in record 4th straight OT

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Patty Milly made a jumper from the free throw line with 0.3 seconds left in the San Antonio Spurs‘ record-setting fourth consecutive overtime game, and they outlasted the Phoenix Suns 121-119 on Saturday.

The NBA record book shows 20 instances of teams playing three straight overtime games — but never four straight, like the Spurs have. They’re 3-1 in those games, their best stretch since opening the season 4-1.

DeMar DeRozan pulled the Spurs even with a drive and fling — after a foul by Mikal Bridges — down the right side of the lane, but missed the free throw. The ball went out of bounds on a scramble after the missed free throw, and San Antonio kept the ball after a replay review.

Phoenix, with star guard Devin Booker sitting out because of a sore forearm, overcame a late seven-point deficit to force overtime on Kelly Oubre Jr.’s 3-pointer from the corner in the final seconds.

Mills led the Spurs with 26 points. DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge and Dejounte Murray each added 18 for San Antonio, and Lonnie Walker IV had 16 on his 21st birthday.

Ricky Rubio had 25 points and 13 assists for Phoenix. Frank Kaminsky added 22, and Oubre had 17.

BUCKS 125, CAVALIES 108

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points and Khris Middleton had 24 to lead Milwaukee to its 18th consecutive victory.

The Bucks have won 22 of their last 23 and improved to 24-3, a half-game ahead of the idle Los Angeles Lakers for the best record in the league. The Bucks have not lost since Nov. 8 at Utah.

The streak is the second longest in franchise history. The Bucks won 20 consecutive games in the 1970-71 season on the way to winning their lone NBA championship.

Kevin Porter Jr. had 15 points and Jordan Clarkson scored 13 for Cleveland.

HEAT 122, MAVERICKS 118, OT

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic left early with a sprained ankle and Dallas rallied from 24 points down without itsr young star before falling to Miami in overtime.

Doncic’s right foot landed on the foot of Heat guard Kendrick Nunn on a drive less than two minutes into the game.

Bam Adebayo put Miami in front for good on a put-back dunk with 1:15 remaining in overtime and finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double in three games.

Without Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 18 of his 28 points in the second half to help Dallas rally, but was shut out in overtime. Kristaps Porzingis, the other half of Dallas’ star European pairing with Doncic, had 22 points and 14 rebounds but couldn’t convert on two possessions late in the extra period.

Butler led Miami with 27 points. They were playing a night after a 113-110 loss to LeBron James and the Lakers at home.

RAPTORS 110, NETS 102

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 30 points, Marc Gasol set season highs with 17 points and 15 rebounds and Toronto beat Brooklyn to snap a three-game home losing streak.

Norman Powell fouled out with 25 points and Kyle Lowry had 17 to help the Raptors win their ninth straight home game against the Nets and beat Brooklyn for the 16th time in 17 meetings.

Serge Ibaka had 12 points and 12 rebounds as Toronto extended an NBA record by winning its 34th straight at home against a division foe. The Raptors are unbeaten at home against Atlantic Division opponents since a Nov. 10, 2015, loss to the New York Knicks.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 26 points for Brooklyn.

PISTONS 115, ROCKETS 107

HOUSTON (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 22 points, Derrick Rose added 20 off the bench and Detroit beat Houston.

The Pistons didn’t trail in the last two quarters and were up by double figures for most of the second half.

James Harden led the Rockets with 39 points after two straight 50-point games, but it wasn’t enough to keep Houston’s winning streak going on a night Russell Westbrook sat out to rest. Harden played 38 1/2 minutes, but was taken out with 1:23 left and didn’t return.

Rose had 12 assists, Bruce Brown had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Markieff Morris added 15 points to help the Pistons win for the third time in four games.

BULLS 109, CLIPPERS 106

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 31 points and converted a decisive three-point play with 2 seconds left in Chicago’s victory over short-handed and weary Los Angeles.

The Clippers’ Paul George missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Lauri Markkanen had 13 points and 17 rebounds, Thaddeus Young scored 17 points, and Denzel Valentine had 16 for the Bulls.

Harrell had 30 points and George had 27 for Los Angeles, playing for the third time in four days at the end of a six-game trip. The Clippers were without Kawhi Leonard (injury management, left knee soreness), Lou Williams (right calf), Patrick Beverly (concussion) and JaMychal Green (tailbone contusion).

NUGGETS 110, THUNDER 102

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season, leading Denver past Oklahoma City.

Jokic has 32nd regular-season triple-doubles to tie Rajon Rondo for 11th on the career list.

Will Barton added 18 points and Jamal Murray had 14 to help the Nuggets beat the Thunder for the seventh straight time. Dennis Schroder had 22 points to lead the Thunder.

GRIZZLIES 128, WIZARDS 111

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 27 points, rookie Brandon Clarke added 25 and Memphis sent Washington to its fourth straight loss.

Ja Morant added 18 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 16 to help the Grizzlies win for the third time in the last four. Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 29 points, but was 8 of 23 from the field.