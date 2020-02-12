Simmons leads 76ers past Clippers 110-103

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons had 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-103 on Tuesday night.

Joel Embiid also scored 26 points and Tobias Harris added 17 points and 12 boards for Philadelphia, which has the NBA’s best home record at 25-2. Josh Richardson scored 17 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Kawhi Leonard led Los Angeles with 30 points, and reserve Landry Shamet scored 19 against his former team.

Richardson nailed his third 3-pointer of the quarter to give Philadelphia a 102-94 lead with 4:44 left. Then he scored on a driving left-handed layup and made the free throw to complete the 3-point play, extending the lead to 11.

WIZARDS 126, BULLS 114

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 30 points, and the Wizards held off Zach LaVine and the Bulls for the victory.

Rui Hachimura added 20 points for Washington, which won for the fourth time in six games. Shabazz Napier and Ian Mahinmi had 15 apiece.

LaVine scored 19 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter as the Bulls whittled an 18-point deficit down to six points.

Tomas Satoransky added 19 points for Chicago, which enters the All-Star break on a six-game losing streak. The Bulls had won four straight versus Washington.