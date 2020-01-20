Simmons gets triple-double as 76ers beat Nets 117-111

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons tied a career high with 34 points and added 12 rebounds and 12 assists, carrying the Philadelphia 76ers to a 117-111 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.

Announced as the Eastern Conference player of the week during the game, Simmons got a good start on winning the next week’s award, too. He shot 12 for 14 from the field in his career-best fifth straight game with 20 or more points, finishing with his fourth triple-double of the season.

Al Horford added 19 points for the 76ers, who won their fourth consecutive game. Tobias Harris and Josh Richardson each scored 15.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 22 points for the Nets, who played without Kyrie Irving because of hamstring tightness and lost their fourth straight. Caris LeVert had 16 points and rookie Nicolas Claxton added a career-best 15.

BUCKS 111, BULLS 98

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double and scored his 10,000th career point, and the Bucks beat the Bulls to sweep the four-game season series.

Antetokounmpo had 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season. He reached 10,000 points on a jump hook with 4:30 remaining in the fourth.

Khris Middleton added 24 points for Milwaukee, which has won 10 consecutive games over the Bulls dating to the 2017-18 season.

The Bucks earned their seventh consecutive win, running their league-best record to 39-6.

Zach LaVine had 24 points for Chicago, which shot just 37% from the field.

THUNDER 112, ROCKETS 107

HOUSTON (AP) — Chris Paul scored 28 points, Danilo Gallinari had 25 and Oklahoma City rallied for the road win.

Paul scored 27 in the first half against his former team. Gallinari and Dennis Schroder, who scored 17 of his 23 points after halftime, carried the Thunder after the break.

Houston star Russell Westbrook had 32 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds against his former team. James Harden scored 29 points but was astonishingly inefficient, making 1 of 17 3-point attempts.

The Rockets have dropped a season-high four in a row.

HEAT 118, KINGS 113, OT

MIAMI (AP) — Kendrick Nunn scored 25 points, James Johnson added 22 on 9-for-11 shooting and Miami improved its NBA-best home record to 19-1.

Goran Dragic scored 18 and Bam Adebayo finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Heat, who also lead the NBA with a 7-0 overtime record this season.

Sacramento had a chance to tie the game after a turnover with about a minute left, but Johnson blocked Bogdan Bogdanovic’s 3-point try and Nunn sealed the win with a pair of free throws.

Nemanja Bjelica scored 22 points for Sacramento, which is 2-16 in its last 18 trips to Miami. Buddy Hield had 20 points.

PELICANS 126, GRIZZLIES 116

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jrue Holiday matched his season high with 36 points in his return after a five-game absence, and the Pelicans set a franchise record with 21 3-pointers.

New Orleans ended Memphis’ seven-game winning streak.

Holiday, who hadn’t played since Jan. 4 because of a left elbow strain, went 12 for 18 from the field, including 7 of 10 from 3-point range. Brandon Ingram scored 25 points and Nicolo Melli added 15, including a trio of 3-pointers.

Dillon Brooks led Memphis, matching his season high with 31 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 19 points and Ja Morant had 16 points and nine assists.

WIZARDS 106, PISTONS 100

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 29 points and Ian Mahinmi added 21, helping Washington snap a three-game losing streak.

Beal passed Wes Unseld for fourth place on the team’s career scoring list.

Derrick Rose led Detroit with 21 points, and Andre Drummond had 18 points and 16 rebounds. The Pistons were trying to three games in a row for the first time this season.

Washington scored nine straight points to go up 95-87 with 7:06 to play.

RAPTORS 122, HAWKS 117

ATLANTA (AP) — Norman Powell scored 27 points for Toronto, including 17 in the final period.

Toronto led 112-91 before surviving a late comeback by the Hawks, who pulled within two points at 117-115. Fred VanVleet, who had 20 points, sank three free throws with 14.2 seconds remaining after he was fouled by John Collins, pushing the lead to five points.

Trae Young had 42 points and 15 assists for Atlanta. Young’s four-point play cut Toronto’s lead to 114-107 with 1:39 remaining. Collins’ layup cut the deficit to two points.

Powell has scored 20 or more points in five straight games. Toronto earned its fourth straight win.

KNICKS 106, CAVALIERS 86

CLEVELAND (AP) — Marcus Morris Sr. and Julius Randle each scored 19 points, powering the Knicks to the road win.

New York took over in the third quarter, outscoring Cleveland 30-14. The Knicks led 79-64 going into the fourth and pushed the margin to 21 in the final minutes.

The Cavaliers shot a season-low 34% and scored 36 points in the second half. Cleveland, coming off a six-game trip, has lost five in a row and 10 of 12.

Tristan Thompson had 22 rebounds and 13 points for Cleveland.

MAGIC 106, HORNETS 83

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Evan Fournier scored 26 points and Orlando handed Charlotte its seventh consecutive loss.

Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 10 rebounds for Orlando, which closed out a six-game trip with a 3-3 record. Terrence Ross added 19 points.

The Magic shot 14 for 28 from 3-point range. Fournier made six 3s and Ross finished with five.

Malik Monk scored 20 points and P.J. Washington had 19 for the Hornets, who have not won since Jan. 4.