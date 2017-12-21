Semi-truck plunges into pool owned by Portland Trail Blazer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) A semi-truck hauling a large trash bin has crashed and plunged into a swimming pool in Portland.

KATU reports that tax records show the residence where the accident happened Wednesday is owned by Portland Trail Blazers player Evan Turner.

Authorities say the truck’s driver lost control on a hairpin curve and wound up down a hill and in the pool.

The driver was extricated but his condition is unknown.

—

Information from: KATU-TV, http://www.katu.com/