San Antonio takes on Sacramento on 3-game losing streak

San Antonio Spurs (22-29, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (20-31, 13th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

LINE: Spurs -2.5; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio enters the matchup against Sacramento as losers of three straight games.

The Kings are 14-18 in conference matchups. Sacramento has an 11-29 record when giving up over 100 points.

The Spurs are 12-17 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 36.1 defensive rebounds per game led by LaMarcus Aldridge averaging 5.5.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Spurs defeated the Kings 105-104 in their last matchup on Dec. 6. Aldridge led San Antonio with 19 points, and Buddy Hield paced Sacramento scoring 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nemanja Bjelica ranks third on the Kings with 6.3 rebounds and averages 12.2 points. Hield is averaging 4.4 made 3-pointers and 20.2 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Spurs. Derrick White has averaged 4.1 assists and scored 11 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 110.6 points, 41.7 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points on 46.9 percent shooting.

Spurs: 4-6, averaging 112 points, 40.5 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113 points on 47.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Jabari Parker: out (shoulder), Alex Len: out (hip), Richaun Holmes: day to day (shoulder), Marvin Bagley III: out (foot).

Spurs: None listed.