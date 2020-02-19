Sacramento takes on Memphis, looks for 4th straight home win

Memphis Grizzlies (28-26, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (21-33, 13th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento hosts Memphis trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Kings are 15-19 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento averages 14.7 turnovers and is 6-15 in games when losing the turnover battle.

The Grizzlies are 18-16 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis averages 45.8 rebounds per game and is 7-12 when winning the rebounding battle.

The Kings won the last meeting between these two teams 128-123 on Jan. 2. De’Aaron Fox scored 27 points to help lead Sacramento to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buddy Hield has averaged 20.4 points and 5.0 rebounds for the Kings. Fox has averaged 21 points and added 4.1 rebounds while shooting 45.2 percent over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Jonas Valanciunas leads the Grizzlies with 10.6 rebounds and averages 14.9 points. Kyle Anderson is shooting 62.6 percent and has averaged 6.8 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4, averaging 113 points, 41.4 rebounds, 25 assists, seven steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 112.2 points, 47.2 rebounds, 25 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points on 41.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Richaun Holmes: out (shoulder), Jabari Parker: day to day (shoulder), Alex Len: out (hip), Marvin Bagley III: out (foot).

Grizzlies: Justise Winslow: out (back), Grayson Allen: out (hip).