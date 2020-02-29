Sacramento faces Detroit, seeks 5th straight home win

Detroit Pistons (20-41, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (25-34, 11th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento hosts Detroit aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Kings are 12-15 on their home court. Sacramento is 6-16 in games when losing the turnover battle and averages 14.4 turnovers.

The Pistons are 9-21 on the road. Detroit is 7-23 when opponents win the rebound battle and averages 42.1 rebounds per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pistons won 127-106 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Christian Wood led Detroit with 23 points, and De’Aaron Fox led Sacramento with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buddy Hield leads the Kings averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers and scoring 19.9 points per game while shooting 38.8 percent from beyond the arc. Harry Giles III is shooting 62.0 percent and averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Brandon Knight is second on the Pistons averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers while scoring 10.2 points per game and shooting 38.2 percent from beyond the arc. Wood has averaged 20.1 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 51.8 percent over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3, averaging 112.7 points, 40.5 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points on 46.5 percent shooting.

Pistons: 2-8, averaging 100 points, 41.1 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points on 49.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Richaun Holmes: out (shoulder), Marvin Bagley III: out (foot).

Pistons: Bruce Brown: day to day (left knee), Blake Griffin: out (knee), Luke Kennard: out (knees).