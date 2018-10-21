Russell Westbrook set for season debut

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Russell Westbrook will make his season debut Sunday against the Sacramento Kings.

The Oklahoma City Thunder star missed the preseason after having a procedure to deal with inflammation in his right knee. He missed the regular-season opener Tuesday night at Golden State and the next game Friday night at the Los Angeles Clippers, both losses.

Westbrook will start and will play without a restriction on playing time. Dennis Schroder mill move to a reserve role.

Westbrook was the NBA MVP in 2016-17. He averaged a triple-double last season for a second straight season, posting 25.4 points, a league-leading 10.3 assists and 10.1 rebounds per game.

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.