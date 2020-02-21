Russell Westbrook underwent a bit of an unraveling on Thursday night.

The Rockets were up by 35 when Westbrook got ejected after getting into it with some Warriors players. pic.twitter.com/fgHuh1ZqCv — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 21, 2020

Yes, the Houston Rockets were winning by nearly 40, and yes, for some odd reason Westbrook was still in the game.

So naturally, Westbrook was on 100.

But sometimes, it’s best if he’s at about 80.

.@ShannonSharpe on Westbrook's ejection: "You're up 35 with 6 minutes left in the ball game and you elbowed a guy for what? I just wanna know why. First of all why are you even in the game? Russ was wrong in this situation." pic.twitter.com/ija9H2aBb3 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 21, 2020

While Westbrook’s passion is what makes him one of the league’s best players, that same passion has been his undoing in the past.

And if he hopes to move forward and challenge for his first title, it might behoove him to take it down a notch.

"Russ loses all perspective on what the situation is. They were going to win easily. They made a franchise record number of 3's in the 1st half and it was a wipe out. So you're doing this to do what? A great player shrugs that off." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/MLzNP6q7yN — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 21, 2020

Westbrook is a great scorer, passer, rebounder and competitor.

He’s also great at drawing technicals.

100+ Technical Fouls since '08-09 (Russ' rookie year): Dwight Howard: 145

Russell Westbrook: 137

DeMarcus Cousins: 133

Blake Griffin: 115

Carmelo Anthony: 113 "If Russ decides he wants to be in media or coaching, the perception could come back to haunt him." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/3mlaeL2asG — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 21, 2020

Those two technicals from Thursday brought Westbrook’s total to 13 on the season.

When a player reaches 16, they are automatically suspended for a game, at which point their individual behavior has an effect on their team.

In regards to Thursday night’s episode, Westbrook doesn’t believe he was in the wrong.

There was definitely some jawing between Westbrook and several Warriors players.

Brodie was also left in astonishment that he was the only player reprimanded for the unfortunate interaction.

Extremely fair point.

Still, despite taking responsibility for his actions on Thursday, Westbrook made it clear that his approach to the game is to fear no one.

Russell Westbrook: “I just gotta control myself, but I'm not backing down. I wasn't raised that way. So I don't back down to nobody but God… I'm going to always protect myself, but I also got to be smart and understand what's on the line for me and what's my legacy.” pic.twitter.com/Wj9Y9RLGpG — KNBR (@KNBR) February 21, 2020

Anyone who has ever seen the Brodie play already knew that about him. He is one of the fiercest personalities in the NBA, and often times, he overcomes his opponent based on sheer will alone.

What can you do with that?

Or this?

Nothing. You’ll just stand there and accept it.

Essentially, the only player that can get in Westbrook’s way is Westbrook himself.

When he and James Harden are clicking…

…like REALLY clicking…

The No L👀k Pass pic.twitter.com/EsDQfaa0Af — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) February 10, 2020

…the Rockets got action.

"The Rockets are the 3rd best team in the West but they can screw up the Lakers or Clippers. The Rockets know exactly who they are. … They have a shot to win this thing. It's an outside shot. I don't think the Lakers or Clippers particularly want to play them." — @GottliebShow pic.twitter.com/0neLIqfe5m — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 19, 2020

In fact, they are a freaky matchup for both of the Western Conference favorites.

.@Chris_Broussard: Before, I thought the Rockets had a better shot at beating the Clippers. Now that they're going small, they have a better shot at beating the Lakers.@GottliebShow: Who does LeBron guard? AD probably has to guard Russ. It's a hard matchup for the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/6OEVIGAIxX — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 19, 2020

But, it all depends on Westbrook.

His job is not to make the media or fans like him.

"Russ is not a bad guy. He's actually a really good guy. … But he hasn't let people in. We feel like we know LeBron, like we know Steph. When an athlete doesn't let people in, which is his right, but people tend to make up their own perceptions about you." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/FdTzOyu3kz — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 21, 2020

However, his job is to be available for his team.

And if that takes playing the “nice” role with referees and in the media, to clear up some of these negative perceptions about him, it might be worth attempting.

"When Russ is on the opposite side of Kevin Durant, we viewed KD as the 'good guy' … we viewed Russ as the problem. In the context of Steph Curry, Steph's the 'nice guy' that lets you into his family in an intimate way — even if Russ is just as dedicated." — @VinceGoodwill pic.twitter.com/PiYcgccm9e — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 21, 2020

With a balanced Brodie, the Rockets are a force to be reckoned with.

With an unpredictable one, they are just a wreck.

The ball is in Westbrook’s court.