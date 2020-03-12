NBA suspends its season after Gobert, Mitchell test positive for COVID-19; Silver speaks on suspension

On Wednesday, the NBA suspended the 2019-20 season indefinitely due to concerns regarding COVID-19.

The news came after Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, Gobert joked around about potentially having the virus:

On Thursday morning, Gobert’s All-Star teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive:

Here is the statement from the Utah Jazz following Gobert’s diagnosis:

On Thursday, Mitchell sent a message to fans and supporters on Instagram:

Gobert offered this message on Instagram on Friday:

I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus . I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.

And on Saturday morning, Mitchell offered the following message to NBA fans:

Several other NBA players and former players have posted messages to NBA fans since Wednesday:

The Toronto Raptors faced the Utah Jazz on Monday, March 9. The entire team tested negative a few days later:

Adam Silver addressed the NBA’s plans moving forward on Thursday:

Three games were completed on Wednesday, and news broke in the midst of the Dallas-Denver game in Dallas.

The final game of Wednesday night between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings was canceled:

https://twitter.com/PelicansNBA/status/1237935049929965568

The NBA G League followed suit:

The NBA world – and the world in general – is reacting strongly to the NBA’s decision:

 

Teams have started to offer fans refunds for tickets that were previously purchased:

https://twitter.com/Lakers/status/1237934176113852424

https://twitter.com/Bucks/status/1237933785305485314

https://twitter.com/SacramentoKings/status/1237938565046087681

https://twitter.com/Pacers/status/1237947242373419008

 

