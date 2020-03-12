On Wednesday, the NBA suspended the 2019-20 season indefinitely due to concerns regarding COVID-19.

NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight's Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020

The news came after Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Sources say Gobert is feeling good, strong and stable — and was feeling strong enough to play tonight. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

Earlier in the week, Gobert joked around about potentially having the virus:

So…here is Rudy touching all the mics following Mondays shoot around that has some people concerned… #TakeNote #utahjazz #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/dr4auECTr4 — Dave Fox (@Davefox2) March 12, 2020

On Thursday morning, Gobert’s All-Star teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive:

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

Sources: Donovan Mitchell was the only Jazz player/personnel to test positive for coronavirus out of 58 tests administered on Wednesday night. Remaining tests came back negative. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

Utah Jazz announce a positive coronavirus test for a second player. pic.twitter.com/g5jVqzgfBY — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) March 12, 2020

Here is the statement from the Utah Jazz following Gobert’s diagnosis:

Statement from the Utah Jazz: pic.twitter.com/80QVsyTW7a — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) March 12, 2020

On Thursday, Mitchell sent a message to fans and supporters on Instagram:

Gobert offered this message on Instagram on Friday:

And on Saturday morning, Mitchell offered the following message to NBA fans:

Several other NBA players and former players have posted messages to NBA fans since Wednesday:

Self quarantine ready. Everybody be careful, listen to the experts and stay safe 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mukdtzp7QQ — Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) March 14, 2020

The Toronto Raptors faced the Utah Jazz on Monday, March 9. The entire team tested negative a few days later:

Adam Silver addressed the NBA’s plans moving forward on Thursday:

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver joins TNT to discuss the league’s decision to suspend game play. pic.twitter.com/p7TtruOKOG — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 13, 2020

Three games were completed on Wednesday, and news broke in the midst of the Dallas-Denver game in Dallas.

Mark Cuban reacts moments after the NBA season was suspended. pic.twitter.com/4g8Z7yLts6 — ESPN (@espn) March 12, 2020

The final game of Wednesday night between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings was canceled:

https://twitter.com/PelicansNBA/status/1237935049929965568

The NBA G League followed suit:

NBA G League To Suspend 2019-20 Season pic.twitter.com/Q4ZsYZ60Jb — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 12, 2020

The NBA world – and the world in general – is reacting strongly to the NBA’s decision:

Was just on the phone with Rudy. He is doing good man. Lets not panick everyone. Love you all❤️ — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) March 12, 2020

Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 12, 2020

Vince Carter almost brought to tears reflecting on what could be his last NBA game: "I'm appreciative… it's cool… the game's been good" (via @HawksOnFSSE)pic.twitter.com/lRQCRGGWZI — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 12, 2020

A lot has happened over the past 24 hours and we are all affected in one way or another. Be responsible & make sure that you are listening to trusted news sources. Even if you are not worried, there are millions of people out there that are, so please be thoughtful. Mad love❤️🙏🏿 — Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) March 12, 2020

Our hospitals and health care can only hold so much it’s NOT ABOUT YOU please take the proper precautions — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) March 11, 2020

Never seen anything like what is happening tonight. Doubt I'll sleep much. But we are planning to do Undisputed as always tomorrow, 9:30-noon E, FS1. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 12, 2020

wow bro wow — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) March 12, 2020

Damn — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) March 12, 2020

No games no pay 👀 hope everybody saved properly https://t.co/mxrdpvNalf — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) March 12, 2020

I hope all the players take some time to really work on life outside of basketball . Using your resources and celebrity to your advantage . Take the meetings. Diversify and learn to explore other avenues of income while you’re still in the league. Bc when it’s over it’s over ! — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) March 12, 2020

And this just happened. pic.twitter.com/ZpFM8JaM9W — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) March 12, 2020

Feels like we’re in a movie — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) March 12, 2020

Space Jam all over again — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) March 12, 2020

A lot of family time ❤️❤️ — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) March 12, 2020

This is crazy 😳😳😳 — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) March 12, 2020

What in the HELL is going on..? Wow. — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) March 12, 2020

Praying for everyone ! — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) March 12, 2020

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) March 12, 2020

Single craziest day in NBA history. It’s not even close. Stay safe out there everybody. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) March 12, 2020

Just throw 2020 away pic.twitter.com/cdvsY5I5Dh — Jordan Bell (@1jordanbell) March 12, 2020

Man… This stuff crazy… Praying for EVERYBODY in this tough time🙏🏽 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 12, 2020

2020 is being very bad year!! stay safe folks🙏 — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) March 12, 2020

Prayin for @rudygobert27🙏🏽 hope big fella is doing ok — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) March 12, 2020

Please don’t be that person to post all the jokes about this virus just to get temporary social media clout, then turn around & look real stupid if things get very serious. Keep that in mind. #PrayersUp — Nazareth Mitrou-Long (@NazzyJML) March 12, 2020

Teams have started to offer fans refunds for tickets that were previously purchased:

