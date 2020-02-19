What do you get when you take a guy who has started 266 of his last 272 NBA games and put him on the bench?

We don’t know, but we’re fixin’ ta find out.

"It's a hard thing mentally when you go from a starter to [the bench]. It's going to be a challenge for Reggie, it's going to be a challenge for the bench. It does make them overall more talented but that doesn't always win championships." — @GottliebShow pic.twitter.com/wN8QQb0SZm Article continues below ... — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 19, 2020

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the Los Angeles Clippers plan to sign veteran guard Reggie Jackson, after he was bought out by the Detroit Pistons the same day.

With the signing, the Clippers have further bolstered an already bolstered roster, as they look to edge out the Lakers for Los Angeles supremacy, and, book their first-ever trip to the NBA Finals.

"The Clippers continue to beat the Lakers on the court and off the court at every juncture. Every move seems to go to the Clippers. I keep waiting for the Lakers to do something and they do nothing." — @RealSkipBayless on Reggie Jackson planning to sign with Clippers pic.twitter.com/fnL5OT1HRP — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 19, 2020

LAC has a lot of talent, but is there such a thing as too much talent?

"Even though Reggie Jackson adds to the talent of the Clippers, and 1-12 looks better than the Lakers, you can only play 5 guys. This helps the Lakers. Any minute he's on the court, that means Pat Beverley, Lou Williams or Landry Shamet isn't on the court." — @GottliebShow pic.twitter.com/BfV4pbpAL6 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 19, 2020

If there is such a thing, this is it.

And now, it looks like a Clippers franchise that is balancing load management, its rivalry with the Lakers, and the pressure of winning its first NBA title, is also going to be balancing egos and playing time more than ever before.

"The culture has changed. Last year, the Clippers were all about 'every single game, every possession matters.' Now, it's about 'these first few months of the season don't really matter, it's all about May & June.' I'm not sure where Reggie Jackson fits in." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/rLV0iwCQRn — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 19, 2020

Jackson isn’t used to just “fitting in.” Years ago, he looked for his exit out of Oklahoma City to avoid playing behind Russell Westbrook.

Granted, that was in 2014, but that was also Russell Westbrook.

If Jackson wasn’t comfortable sitting behind one of the greatest guards in NBA history, is he going to be okay sitting behind Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams and potentially Landry Shamet?

Will Reggie Jackson be cool with being the Clippers’ 4th guard? https://t.co/XKLCAYwruZ — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) February 19, 2020

Is he comfortable potentially serving in an insurance role for a team that has been creating cohesion for 55 games?

"The Lakers feel good about where they're at & who they have. … For the Clippers, I like Reggie Jackson there. I think he's their 4th guard. It's kind of insurance for injuries & we kept him from the Lakers, even if the Lakers weren't 100% on bringing him in." —@Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/3fshNlbY9S — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 19, 2020

That is a big ask for a 29-year old point guard who has averaged 28 minutes per game over the past five seasons in Detroit.

On the season, Jackson is averaging 14.9 points, 5.1 assists and shooting 38 percent from three.

In addition, Jackson will be the ninth player in the Clippers’ rotation this year that will have played less than 82 games with the team.

In short, this is a new team. And adding a “veteran” guard with 27 games left in the season has potential to make things go awry, especially after adding Marcus Morris Sr. just two weeks ago.

If Jackson is able to play a role, and Beverley, Shamet and Williams are willing to share their minutes, this move is certainly an upgrade for LAC.

"Anybody that knows basketball knows this is the best move for him if he wants to play and help his career. The Lakers would be a bad move for him." — @DaTrillStak5 on Reggie Jackson set to join the Clippers after buyout pic.twitter.com/xrlQO7K886 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 19, 2020

And it makes it even tougher for the Lakers to overcome their in-town rivals.

"I don't think LeBron can overcome this Clippers roster… They have built a team specifically to humiliate the Lakers." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/KBFuIDORFW — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 19, 2020

But, it’s also heaped more pressure onto the shoulders of Kawhi and the Clippers franchise to win.

They can’t say they don’t have the talent.

“This tells me Kawhi needs a lot of help… They’re sure gathering a lot of Infinity Stones for him.”

@ShannonSharpe on Reggie Jackson set to join the Clippers after buyout from Pistons pic.twitter.com/HLiwmjj1Sj — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 19, 2020

But as we all know, talent doesn’t always win titles.