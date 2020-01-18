Raptors score season-high 140 points in rout of Wizards

TORONTO (AP) — Marc Gasol scored a season-high 20 points and matched his career high with six 3-pointers, Norman Powell scored 28 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Washington Wizards 140-111 on Friday night.

Terence Davis II matched his career best with 23 points, OG Anunoby had 18 and Serge Ibaka 15 as the Raptors recorded their highest scoring game of the season and matched the franchise record for points in a game. Toronto’s previous high this season was 133 points in a win over Cleveland on Dec. 16 at home.

Pascal Siakam scored 12 points and Kyle Lowry had 11 as the Raptors won their seventh consecutive game against the Wizards, and fifth straight at home. Toronto has won 17 of its past 20 regular season meetings with Washington.

Troy Brown Jr. scored 22 points, Isaac Bonga had a career-high 17 and Bradley Beal had 14 as the Wizards lost their third straight and fourth in five.

76ERS 100, BULLS 89

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Furkan Korkmaz had six 3-pointers and a career-high 24 points, and Philadelphia beat Chicago.

Ben Simmons and Al Horford each scored 20 points for Philadelphia. Simmons had 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 23 points, while Cody White had 14 and Luke Kornet added 13.

Korkmaz helped the 76ers take over in the third quarter after trailing 48-47 coming into the second half. He hit all four of his shots from deep in the quarter, allowing Philadelphia to surge ahead 81-71 at the end of the quarter. The Bulls never drew closer than eight in the fourth.

PACERS 116, TIMBERWOLVES 114

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Malcolm Brogdon made a tiebreaking 16-footer with 18 seconds left and T.J. Warren scored 28 points night to help Indiana beat Minnesota.

Indiana has won four straight including two in the past three days against the Timberwolves, earning their first season sweep in the series since 2015-16.

Two-time All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points in 28 minutes after missing the previous 15 games with a sprained left knee. Andrew Wiggins added 22 points but missed two chances in the final minute to give Minnesota the lead. Shabazz Napier also came up short on a 3-pointer with 8 seconds to go as the Timberwolves lost their fourth in a row.