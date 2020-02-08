Raptors play the Nets on 13-game win streak

Brooklyn Nets (23-27, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (38-14, second in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Raptors -7.5; over/under is 222.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto is looking to build upon its 13-game win streak with a victory over Brooklyn.

The Raptors are 28-7 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto is third in the Eastern Conference in team defense, giving up just 106.1 points and holding opponents to 42.9 percent shooting.

The Nets are 15-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn is 17-8 when winning the rebound battle and averages 48.1 rebounds per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Raptors won 121-102 in the last meeting on Jan. 4. Fred VanVleet led Toronto with 29 points, and Spencer Dinwiddie led Brooklyn with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: VanVleet ranks second on the Raptors averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers and scoring 17.7 points per game while shooting 39.7 percent from beyond the arc. Pascal Siakam has averaged 22.4 points and added 7.9 rebounds while shooting 45.3 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Joe Harris is second on the Nets averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers while scoring 13.8 points per game and shooting 40.6 percent from beyond the arc. Dinwiddie has averaged 2.3 made 3-pointers and scored 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 10-0, averaging 117 points, 43.2 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points on 44.2 percent shooting.

Nets: 5-5, averaging 115.2 points, 46 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points on 46.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Dewan Hernandez: out (ankle), Norman Powell: out (finger), Kyle Lowry: day to day (shoulder/neck), Marc Gasol: day to day (hamstring).

Nets: Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).