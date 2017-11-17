Raptors guard Delon Wright has dislocated right shoulder

TORONTO (AP) Toronto Raptors backup guard Delon Wright has a dislocated right shoulder.

Wright was injured Wednesday night in the second quarter of Toronto’s victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. The Raptors said Friday before their game against New York that tests confirmed ”an injury consistent with a dislocated right shoulder.”

The Raptors said Wright will travel with the team to New York City next week for further consultation with Dr. Riley Williams at the Hospital for Special Surgery. Wright missed the first four months last season after undergoing right shoulder surgery.

Wright is averaging 7.6 points and 20.9 minutes this season as the primary backup to starting point guard Kyle Lowry.