Raptors face the Nets, aim for 16th straight victory

Toronto Raptors (40-14, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (24-28, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto is looking to keep its 15-game win streak intact when the Raptors take on Brooklyn.

The Nets are 4-8 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Brooklyn is 18-8 when outrebounding opponents and averages 48.2 rebounds per game.

The Raptors are 29-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is second in the NBA scoring 18.6 fast break points per game. Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors averaging 4.1.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Raptors won 119-118 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Fred VanVleet led Toronto with 29 points, and Caris LeVert led Brooklyn with 37 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeAndre Jordan leads the Nets with 9.9 rebounds and averages 8.1 points. Spencer Dinwiddie has averaged 17.8 points and added 4.3 rebounds while shooting 39.8 percent over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Siakam leads the Raptors averaging 23.7 points and is adding 7.5 rebounds. OG Anunoby has averaged 4.7 rebounds and added 8.6 points per game over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 6-4, averaging 116.8 points, 46.5 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points on 46.4 percent shooting.

Raptors: 10-0, averaging 119.7 points, 42.3 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 44.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).

Raptors: Dewan Hernandez: out (ankle), Norman Powell: out (finger), Serge Ibaka: day to day (illness), Marc Gasol: day to day (hamstring).