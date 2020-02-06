Raptors beat Pacers, win a franchise-record 12th straight

TORONTO (AP) — Serge Ibaka hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 30 seconds remaining and the Toronto Raptors rallied from 19 down to beat the Indiana Pacers 119-118 Wednesday night, setting a franchise record with their 12th consecutive victory.

Kyle Lowry had 32 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, and Ibaka scored a season-high 30 as Toronto fought back after trailing by 11 with less than four minutes to play.

Pascal Siakam scored 25 points, Terence Davis had 11 and Fred VanVleet added 10 to help the Raptors earn their 12th straight home win over Indiana.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 24 points and Justin Holiday added 22, but the Pacers lost their third straight. Domantas Sabonis had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Indiana guard Victor Oladipo started for the first time since returning from injury last week and scored a season-high 13 points in 25 minutes.

CELTICS 116, MAGIC 100

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 16 of his 33 points in the second half and Boston held off Orlando.

Gordon Hayward added 23 points and Jaylen Brown finished with 18 to help the Celtics win their fifth straight.

Orlando pulled within 105-98 with less than three minutes to play on a basket by Nik Vucevic. The Celtics responded with back-to-back 3-pointers by Hayward and Tatum that made it 111-98 with 1:46 left.

Evan Fournier led the Magic with 26 points. Aaron Gordon added 23 points and 10 rebounds. Terrence Ross finished with 18 points. Orlando lost for the sixth time in seven games.

NETS 129, WARRIORS 88

NEW YORK (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 23 points and the Nets gave D’Angelo Russell a bruising welcome back to Brooklyn with a rout of Golden State.

On the eve of the NBA’s trade deadline, the Warriors held out Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks, who had been two of their most productive players lately.

Those who did play were run off the floor, falling behind 20-4, missing 20 of their 22 3-point attempts in the first half and trailing by as many as 44 points.

Joe Harris added 17 points and Garrett Temple had 16 for the Nets, who beat the Warriors for the first time in nearly five years. LeVert also had eight assists.

Russell scored 17 points but was 0 for 8 from 3-point range and the Warriors were outscored by 29 points in his 18 first-half minutes.

Golden State finished 5 for 39 (13%) from beyond the arc.

PISTONS 116, SUNS 108

DETROIT (AP) — Andre Drummond had 31 points and 19 rebounds, and Detroit handed Phoenix its fourth straight loss.

Reggie Jackson added 25 points for Detroit and Christian Wood had 21. Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Suns with 30.

It was the 402nd double-double for Drummond, putting him in a tie with Bill Laimbeer for third on the team’s career list.

Deandre Ayton scored 26 points for the Suns and Devin Booker added 22. Ricky Rubio had no points and 10 assists at halftime, but he had only one assist and four points the rest of the way.

HAWKS 127, TIMBERWOLVES 120

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Trae Young had 38 points and 11 assists and John Collins added 27 points and 12 rebounds to lead Atlanta past Minnesota, as the teams braced for major roster shifts.

Collins had his fifth straight double-double for the Hawks.

Andrew Wiggins scored 25 and Josh Okogie 23 to lead the Wolves, who made it a game with a late 19-7 run in a too-little, too-late bid. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 21 points as Minnesota lost its 13th straight game.

Atlanta prepared to add Clint Capela from Houston as part of Wednesday’s reported four-team, 12-player trade that will also send Robert Covington and Jordan Bell from Minnesota to the Rockets. Minnesota, meanwhile, is expected to receive Evan Turner from Atlanta, along with Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Juancho Hernangomez from Denver.

THUNDER 109, CAVALIERS 103

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Dennis Schroder scored 30 points to help Oklahoma City beat Cleveland.

It was Schroder’s eighth straight game with at least 20 points. He was a reserve in seven of those games, including this one.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 23 points and Danilo Gallinari added 15 for the Thunder, who have won eight of nine.

Collin Sexton scored 23 points and Kevin Love had 20 for the Cavaliers, who have lost 12 of 13.

GRIZZLIES 121, MAVERICKS 107

DALLAS (AP) — Ja Morant scored 21 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Tyus Jones added 19 apiece, and short-handed Memphis beat Dallas.

Dillon Brooks had 18 points for Memphis, which played without forwards Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill. They left before the game began as part of trades that also included Andre Iguodala, who hasn’t played since being acquired from the Golden State Warriors last offseason.

The Grizzlies (26-25) won for the 13th time in 16 games to move over .500 for the first time this season.

Kristaps Porzingis had 32 points and 12 rebounds for the Mavericks in his third straight 30-point game.