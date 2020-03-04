Portland hosts Washington after McCollum’s 41-point performance

Washington Wizards (22-38, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-35, 10th in the Western Conference)

Portland; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the Washington Wizards after CJ McCollum scored 41 points in the Trail Blazers’ 130-107 win against the Magic.

The Trail Blazers have gone 16-13 at home. Portland has a 6-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wizards have gone 8-23 away from home. Washington ranks last in the NBA recording 41.9 rebounds per game led by Thomas Bryant averaging 6.9.

The Trail Blazers won the last meeting between these two squads 122-103 on Jan. 3. Damian Lillard scored 35 points to help lead Portland to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCollum has averaged 22.5 points and 4.0 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Hassan Whiteside has averaged 15.2 points and totaled 13.2 rebounds while shooting 53.4 percent over the last 10 games for Portland.

Davis Bertans leads the Wizards averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers while scoring 15.2 points per game and shooting 42.6 percent from beyond the arc. Bradley Beal has averaged 36.1 points and collected 3.4 rebounds while shooting 47.0 percent over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 112.5 points, 44.1 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points on 47.2 percent shooting.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 117.7 points, 40.1 rebounds, 25 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117 points on 49.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Rodney Hood: out for season (leg), Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Zach Collins: out (shoulder), Damian Lillard: day to day (groin).

Wizards: John Wall: out (left torn achilles).