Pistons-Warriors Preview (Oct 29, 2017)

The Golden State Warriors will attempt to complete a 3-0 homestand without having to endure a third straight nail-biting finish when they host the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night.

The Warriors survived tough tests from the visiting Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards in the past four days to run their overall winning streak to three games. They needed to rally from 18 down to beat Washington 120-117 on Friday night.

The rally occurred after Warriors All-Star Draymond Green was ejected for fighting with Wizards guard Bradley Beal.

The NBA did not announce any suspensions Saturday, so the Warriors are hoping to have Green back in the starting lineup Sunday night.

‘The NBA game is a long game,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of the come-from-behind win. “You always have a chance to win if you put your mind and heart into it, and I thought we did that in the second half.”

The Warriors will be facing a Pistons team playing the second night of a back-to-back.

Detroit began its four-day, three-game tour of California with a come-from-behind, 95-87 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Pistons haven’t won in Oakland since 2008, a stretch of seven games. They were beaten 127-107 in January as part of a 4-0 Warriors homestand.

The Warriors had five three-game homestands last season and swept them all. A win Sunday night would give them six straight.

The Warriors enter the game leading the NBA in field goal percentage (50.7), which if it continues would tie the franchise record set in 1991-92.

They’ve been on even more of a roll at the free throw line, where their current 86 percent is well ahead of the franchise-best 80.9 percentage of the 1989-90 club.

If Stephen Curry makes his first free throw Sunday night, it would give him 51 straight to open the season and 53 straight dating to April. His 3-of-3 game against the Wizards allowed him to equal his career-best streak of 52 straight.

Hall of Famer Rick Barry holds the franchise record with 60 straight during the 1975-76 season.

The Pistons didn’t allow a free throw attempt in the final 17 minutes Saturday night, helping them out-finish the Clippers 38-17 en route to the win.

Detroit trailed 70-57 before the dramatic close that stunned the Clippers and handed them their first loss of the season.

“Big confidence booster for us,” Pistons forward Anthony Tolliver boasted afterward. “We’re trying to establish an identity. That’s a big statement for us. We want people not looking forward to Detroit coming to their house.”

Andre Drummond won his duel with DeAndre Jordan, outscoring the Los Angeles big man 15-7 and outrebounding him 17-14.

The double-double was Drummond’s fourth straight, a stretch during which he has averaged 16.3 points and 14.5 rebounds. He has double-digit rebound totals in all six Pistons games.

Drummond has registered double-doubles in six of his nine career matchups with the Warriors, although he has come out a winner on just one of those occasions.

He was held to a total of 27 points and 19 rebounds in the Pistons’ two losses to the Warriors last season.