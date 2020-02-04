Phoenix faces Detroit on 3-game skid

Phoenix Suns (20-30, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (18-34, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix comes into the matchup against Detroit after losing three games in a row.

The Pistons are 10-17 on their home court. Detroit is fifth in the league shooting 37.1 percent from downtown led by Svi Mykhailiuk shooting 42.5 percent from 3-point range.

The Suns are 11-13 in road games. Phoenix has a 2-7 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pistons and Suns meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reggie Jackson ranks third on the Pistons with 4.1 assists and scores 12.9 points per game. Andre Drummond has averaged 13 rebounds and added 14.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Deandre Ayton leads the Suns with 12.0 rebounds and averages 18.3 points. Devin Booker has averaged 2.1 made 3-pointers and scored 29.4 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 110.3 points, 43.6 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points on 48.5 percent shooting.

Suns: 4-6, averaging 110.6 points, 44.8 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points on 46.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Markieff Morris: day to day (hip), Svi Mykhailiuk: day to day (hip), Derrick Rose: day to day (groin), Blake Griffin: out (knee), Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Luke Kennard: out (knees).

Suns: Ty Jerome: out (calf), Cameron Johnson: out (quad), Tyler Johnson: out (calf), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Dario Saric: out (ankle), Aron Baynes: out (hip).