Philadelphia plays Milwaukee on 4-game win streak

Philadelphia 76ers (35-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (47-8, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia seeks to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory against Milwaukee.

The Bucks are 29-4 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee leads the Eastern Conference with 119.7 points while shooting 48.1 percent.

The 76ers are 23-14 in conference play. Philadelphia ranks eighth in the NBA scoring 14.4 fast break points per game led by Ben Simmons averaging 3.9.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bucks won 112-101 in the last matchup on Feb. 6. Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 36 points, and Tobias Harris led Philadelphia with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo has averaged 30 points and 13.5 rebounds for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is shooting 51.6 percent and averaging 24.8 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Joel Embiid has shot 46.7 percent and is averaging 23.3 points for the 76ers. Harris has averaged 7.5 rebounds and added 17.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 8-2, averaging 121.4 points, 52 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points on 42.7 percent shooting.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 110.1 points, 46 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points on 45.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Kyle Korver: day to day (back).

76ers: Ben Simmons: day to day (back).