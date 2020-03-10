Philadelphia plays Detroit, looks for 15th straight home win

Detroit Pistons (20-45, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (38-26, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts Detroit looking to continue its 14-game home winning streak.

The 76ers have gone 25-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 21-9 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Pistons are 12-30 in Eastern Conference play. Detroit has a 5-21 record against teams over .500.

The 76ers won the last matchup between these two squads 125-109 on Dec. 23. Tobias Harris scored 35 points to help lead Philadelphia to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Furkan Korkmaz leads the 76ers averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers and scoring 9.6 points per game while shooting 39.3 percent from beyond the arc. Shake Milton is shooting 51.3 percent and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Christian Wood has averaged 12.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Pistons. Langston Galloway has averaged 2.8 rebounds and added 10.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 113.4 points, 42.9 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points on 49.8 percent shooting.

Pistons: 1-9, averaging 100.5 points, 40.4 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.7 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 43.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points on 49.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: Josh Richardson: day to day (concussion), Joel Embiid: day to day (shoulder), Ben Simmons: out (back).

Pistons: Brandon Knight: day to day (hamstring), Derrick Rose: out (ankle), Blake Griffin: out (knee), Luke Kennard: out (knees).