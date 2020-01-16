Philadelphia plays Chicago, seeks 6th straight home win

Chicago Bulls (15-27, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (26-16, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the 76ers play Chicago.

The 76ers are 18-9 in conference games. Philadelphia ranks sixth in the NBA allowing just 105.7 points per game and holding opponents to 45.5 percent shooting.

The Bulls are 11-17 in Eastern Conference play. Chicago is fifth in the league scoring 15.1 fast break points per game led by Zach LaVine averaging 3.4.

The 76ers and Bulls meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Richardson leads the 76ers averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers and scoring 15.7 points per game while shooting 33.9 percent from beyond the arc. Tobias Harris is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers and 19.4 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LaVine has averaged 24.6 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Bulls. Lauri Markkanen has averaged 16.3 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 46.6 percent over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 4-6, averaging 107.1 points, 46.6 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points on 45.1 percent shooting.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 106.7 points, 41.3 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points on 49.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: Joel Embiid: out (hand).

Bulls: Chandler Hutchison: day to day (shoulder), Daniel Gafford: out (finger), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (ankle), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot).