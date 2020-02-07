Philadelphia faces Memphis, aims to end 4-game skid

Memphis Grizzlies (26-25, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (31-21, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia enters the matchup against Memphis as losers of four games in a row.

Article continues below ...

The 76ers have gone 22-2 at home. Philadelphia is fourth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 45.8 rebounds. Joel Embiid leads the 76ers with 12.1 boards.

The Grizzlies are 11-12 on the road. Memphis ranks third in the NBA scoring 17.5 fast break points per game. Dillon Brooks leads the Grizzlies averaging 2.7.

The teams square off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid has averaged 23 points and 12.1 rebounds for the 76ers. Ben Simmons has averaged 21.8 points and 7.4 assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies averaging 7.0 assists while scoring 17.4 points per game. Brooks has averaged 2.2 assists and scored 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 104.4 points, 44.1 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points on 46.5 percent shooting.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 112.2 points, 44.8 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points on 42.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: Josh Richardson: out (hamstring).

Grizzlies: Justise Winslow: out (back), Jonas Valanciunas: day to day (ankle), Grayson Allen: out (hip).