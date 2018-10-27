Pelicans’ Davis sits vs. Jazz with elbow sprain

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have ruled forward Anthony Davis out of the lineup for Saturday night’s game against the Utah Jazz because of a right elbow sprain.

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry says David hurt his elbow during Friday night’s 117-115 victory over Brooklyn. He played with the injury for the rest of the game, even making a victory-clinching steal of an inbound pass in the final seconds.

But lingering soreness has led Davis to sit out against Utah as the Pelicans try to improve on their 4-0 start to the season.

Julius Randle will start in place of Davis, marking the first starting lineup change of the young season. It’s the first start with New Orleans for Randle, who was signed as a free agent in July.

Davis has averaged 27.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 3.8 blocks through New Orleans’ first four games.