Pelicans’ Davis out up to 2 weeks with sprained index finger

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans say Anthony Davis has a sprained finger that is expected to sideline him up to two weeks.

The star forward hurt his left index finger during the fourth quarter of Friday night’s 128-112 loss at Portland.

The Pelicans have lost three of four to drop to 21-15, four games behind the Los Angeles Lakers for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference entering Saturday.

New Orleans next faces Memphis on Monday night to conclude a five-game road trip. New Orleans has four games next week and a total of seven during the two weeks Davis could miss.