Paul, Thunder square off against the Spurs

San Antonio Spurs (24-31, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (34-22, sixth in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chris Paul and the Oklahoma City Thunder host DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs in Western Conference action.

The Thunder have gone 23-14 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 18-7 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Spurs are 14-19 in Western Conference play. San Antonio averages 45.1 rebounds per game and is 7-19 when opponents win the rebound battle.

The Spurs won the last meeting between these two squads 114-106 on Feb. 11. LaMarcus Aldridge scored 25 points to help lead San Antonio to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul is shooting 48.9 percent and averaging 17.6 points. Danilo Gallinari is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers and 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

DeRozan leads the Spurs scoring 22.9 points and collecting 5.6 rebounds. Aldridge has averaged 14.7 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 34.4 percent over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 7-3, averaging 111.1 points, 42.2 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points on 45.9 percent shooting.

Spurs: 4-6, averaging 112.3 points, 41 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points on 48.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: Darius Bazley: out (knee), Deonte Burton: day to day (illness), Andre Roberson: out (knee).

Spurs: None listed.