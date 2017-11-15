Paul set to return when Rockets visit Suns (Nov 16, 2017)

PHOENIX — As if the Houston Rockets needed any more fuel, point guard Chris Paul is likely to return Thursday.

If he does, it would be just in time for a game at Phoenix that matches two of the league’s most productive offensive threats, the Rockets’ James Harden and the Suns’ Devin Booker.

Harden is second in the league in scoring at 30.7 points, behind only Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.3), and leads the league with 64 3-point field goals while shooting 38.8 percent from distance.

Harden has played the point, as he did much of last season, in Paul’s absence and played it well. He leads the league with 154 assists, 10.3 per game, and is the only player in the league averaging a points-assists double-double.

Harden scored 38 points and made all 19 of his free throw attempts when the Rockets (11-4) had a six-game winning streak broken in a 129-113 loss to Toronto at home on Tuesday. Houston drew within seven in the fourth quarter before the Raptors pulled away.

Harden was 8-of-25 from the floor and Eric Gordon was 3-of-12, missing all seven of his 3-point attempts. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year, Gordon is second in the league with 52 threes.

“We weren’t sharp,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said succinctly.

Paul, acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers over the winter, played 33 minutes in the season opener on Oct. 17 but has not played since. He sustained a left knee contusion in an exhibition game against Memphis on Oct. 11 when he collided with Mario Chalmers.

“He’s ready to go,” D’Antoni told reporters before the Rockets’ practice Wednesday in Houston. “I think he’s playing tomorrow, so we’ll see.”

Houston, third in the league in scoring, is one-half game behind Golden State in the Western Conference and is 7-1 on the road, tied with Boston for the best road record in the league.

Like Harden, Phoenix guard Booker is the focal point of his team’s offense. Booker had a season-high 36 points in the Suns’ 100-93 loss to the Lakers on Monday, their fifth loss in six games.

He leads Phoenix (5-10) in scoring at 23.2 points and is averaging 25.9 points on 47. 5 percent shooting from the field in his last 10.

Booker has had six 30-point games in the Suns’ 15 games this season, all coming in the last 10. Guard Charlie Scott is the only player in franchise history with more 30-point games in the first 15 games of the season, with seven in 1974-75. Scott also had six in 1972-73.

“We have to take that next step, and that’s winning,” Booker said.

Booker had words with the Lakers’ bench as the Suns lost their second home game in as many attempts to Los Angeles. Booker fell to the ground in front of the bench after missing a 3-point attempt in the final minute as the Suns attempted to come back, then turned to face the bench before walking away.

“It was one of the coaches,” Booker told reporters. “I know a lot of those guys over there. I know Luke (Walton), Miles (Simon), B (Bryan) Shaw. It wasn’t any of them. I don’t know who it was. I’m not here to tell on anybody.

“If you’re not my coach, I don’t know you. Don’t say anything to me.”

Paul could be matched up against second-year point guard Tyler Ulis, who started the last two games in place of Mike James, who took over for Eric Bledsoe in the fourth game of the season. Ulis totaled four points and seven assists in 53 minutes in his two starts, making 2-of-12 shots from the field.