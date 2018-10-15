Pacers keep key piece in place by giving Turner new deal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers have signed 22-year-old Myles Turner to a contract extension.

Team officials made the announcement Monday but declined to provide details of the deal. It is a four-year deal worth $72 million, espn.com reported.

A message was left by The Associated Press with Turner’s listed agent.

The signing means Indiana will have two key players — Turner and All-Star guard Victor Oladipo — under contract for the next three seasons.

Turner was taken No. 11 overall in the 2015 NBA draft and finished third in the league with 1.82 blocks last season. He also averaged 12.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

In a statement issued by the team, Turner said he is “excited to build here in Indiana.”